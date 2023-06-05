Diaspora group lauds Tinubu’s commitment to Nigeria’s project

Tinubu

By Gabriel Olawale

Leadership and Governance Canada lnc, a professional organization known for training and organizing business seminars, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his successful swearing-in as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, LGC’s President, Mr. Sam Adewale, said the organisation looked forward to a peaceful and excellent dispensation under his administration.

“Your victory comes at a time of crisis affecting the Nigerian citizens, at a time when the people need a fresh voice of solution to many puzzles that have lingered on for so many years. We are grateful to God for the opportunity he has bestowed on you to be our leader at this crucial time.”

He advised the government to encourage local manufacturers and, at the same time, put a strategy in place to bring back people in diaspora.

“In strengthening Nigeria’s economy, the government should encourage local manufacturers and at the same time put a strategy in place to bring back people in diaspora and manufacturers that have left the country by proving an enabling environment and incentives.”

Corroborating his views, Canada’s Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Minister Ahmed Hussen, who wished Tinubu success during his mandate as the Nigerian President, said that Canada and Nigeria shared strong bilateral ties.

“Canada looks forward to continuing collaboration with Nigeria on shared priorities, including trade opportunities and regional security, under the leadership of the new president.”