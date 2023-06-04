Denmark pledges support for Nigeria’s renewable energy sector

The Ambassador of Denmark to Nigeria, Mr Sune Krogstrup, has pledged his country’s readiness to invest more and support Nigeria’s quest to develop it’s renewable energy sector.

The envoy made the pledge in an interview with Newsmen in Abuja.

He said Denmark as a leading global player in the sector was ready to support Nigeria’s green energy transition plan.

Krogstrup who decried the increasing effect of greenhouse gas emissions, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to cut down on emissions.



“Denmark has a lot to offer Nigeria in terms of green technology and know-how aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



“We in Denmark, we are among the global front runners when it comes to developing and implementing new technology, green technology that supports a green transition.

“We are very ambitious in terms of the green transition, the Danish ambition is to make sure to reach climate neutrality by 2050. Nigeria has also committed itself to some very ambitious targets for reducing its emissions.



“And much needs to be done in terms of bringing in investments and technology,” he said.



He underscored the need for Nigeria to take bold steps backed with the political will to implement its Energy Transition Plan (ETP) and meet the net-zero emissions target of 2060.



NAN reports that former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, in August 2022 launched Nigeria’s ETP to provide a blueprint to achieving cabon neutrality by 2060, ending energy poverty and driving economic growth.

“I think that the energy sector is key in this regard. Bold and ambitious steps need to be taken from the Nigerian side if you are to reach the very ambitious targets.



“And of course, Denmark, along with a number of other international partners are ready to support Nigeria on that journey in the form of investments, cooperation and collaboration, government to government,” he said.



The envoy emphasised the need for a sustainable energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy in order to mitigate climate change and get cleaner energy.

He assured that Denmark would continue to collaborate and deepen cooperation with Nigeria, especially in areas of mutual interest.