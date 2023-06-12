Democracy Day: Tinubu inspects Guards of Honour to mark ceremony

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As part of activities scheduled to mark the 2023 Democracy day celebration, President Bola Tinubu is inspecting a Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Those at the forecourt are Vice President Kashim Shettima, who arrived a few minutes to 10am; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume.

Others present at the Forecourt are Lagos State governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu; and the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Also awaiting the President are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the service chiefs; Inspector-General of Police; other senior security chiefs and other senior government officials.

Former Vice President to the winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, Ambassador Babagana Kingkibe, is a special feature at the event marking the significance of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election.