Democracy Day: Tinubu inspects Guards of Honour to mark ceremony

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
As part of activities scheduled to mark the 2023 Democracy day celebration, President Bola Tinubu is inspecting a Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Those at the forecourt are Vice President Kashim Shettima, who arrived a few minutes to 10am; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume.
Others present at the Forecourt are Lagos State governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu; former Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu; and the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.
Also awaiting the President are the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the service chiefs; Inspector-General of Police; other senior security chiefs and other senior government officials.
Former Vice President to the winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, Ambassador Babagana Kingkibe, is a special feature at the event marking the significance of the June 12, 1993, Presidential election.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.