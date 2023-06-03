Delta: Udu Kingdom gets new President General

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI – THE Union of Udu Communities, UUC, at the Ovie Palace in Otor-Udu, headquarters of Udu Kingdom Saturday elected Chief Moses Uparan JP as the President General of the union in a well-attended event by all communities.

With his election, Uparan succeeds Chief Godwin Notoma as PG after the completion of his four-year term.

The new PG, Chief (Engr.) Moses Uparan J.P hails from Ovwian Community, a retired NNPC Staff, and a traditional Chief of Udu Kingdom (the Urhen-Otodo of Udu Kingdom).

Uparan was sworn in by Chief Magistrate, Evelyn Orugba (Mrs.) amidst cheers and pageantry.

In his acceptance speech, Uparan said, “I can only say at this point in time that God alone knows why such a mantle of leadership falls on me to be so inaugurated as the President-General, Union of Udu Communities (UUC).

“Going forward, I make bold to state here and now before this distinguished sons and daughters of our dearly beloved Udu kingdom and my fellow Deltans and Nigerians at large herein present that I do accept this position and mandate to serve my fellow brothers and sisters in this capacity as the new President Ganeral of this distinguished forum, that is Union of Udu Communities.

“It is an open secret that leadership comes with its own tides and flows, challenges and opportunities, but I humbly offer an open-door presidency and shall keep to that promise. I today reiterate my commitment that one of the cardinal focus of this newly inaugurated UUC Executives under my leadership will be to promote peace and unity.

“To act as an impartial, objective and open facilitator, I will be ready to listen to all and sundry, to work for them and with them, and I want to assure all Udu communities that I will promote every action and activities within my reach so that the Union can play a central role in advancing towards the fulfillment of the sustainable development goals and objectives.

“One of the greatest challenges will certainly be providing support to communities in the implementation of the reforms of the Union of Udu Communities and particularly SECURITY; security shall be given due and adequate attention.

“This dispensation of UUC Executives shall partner with relevant security agencies, Udu Local Government Council, Community President Generals, Youth Leaders in taking every necessary step in building a stronger and more efficient organization.

“Strengthening multilateralism is not an option but an obligation. It is therefore urgent that the Union show the ability to respond to the main global challenges, and that the Organization be brought closer to the people, connecting its decisions directly to its beneficiaries, the indigenes of Udu kingdom, therefore, each and every one of my actions will bear in mind the fact that the main recipients of our commitments and decisions are our peoples. We are working for them.

“Udu kingdom and Udu Local Government Area is for every one of us, and I humbly call on all, irrespective of their grievances and differences, and that it is pertinent for us all to join hands and forces to build a formidable kingdom befitting for all.

Earlier in his speech, Chief Godwin Notoma, outgone PG in his address said, “I thank you all for supporting me for the past four years. I commend the King, HRM E. B. Delekpe, Owhorhu 1, Ovie of Udu Kingdom.

“My reign witnessed peace even during the election period and we were able to secure a permanent land for the building of UUC secretariat and the state government has continued the building of Udu Harbour market.”

“I urge the new leadership to build on the peace and sustain the unity.” He said.