Delta police apprehend six for kidnapping, robbery

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI – Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested six suspects for kidnapping and armed robbery, and recovered four motorcycles and a locally made single barrel from various operations.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe said that the Command is not resting in its fight to curb the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Delta State.

He stressed that Delta State, CP Wale Abass has since vowed that Residents must sleep with their two eyes close, and also ensure that the state is secured so that residents and investors can go about their lawful business(es) without fear.

According to him, “The Command has recorded another breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality, and they are highlighted below.

“On 15/5/2023, a victim (name withheld) of kidnapping/armed robbery reported at Ovwian Aladja Police station that he was intercepted by some suspected kidnappers who abducted him and his wife and put them in the trunk of their car, drove them to an unknown destination, where they emptied his bank account through bank transfer before releasing them.

“The DPO discovered that a similar case was also reported on the 7th of April 2023 by another victim, and coincidentally, the modus operandi of the suspects are the same. The DPO Ovwian Aladja division CSP Aliyu Shaba, detailed detectives to carry out a discreet and intelligence led investigation and ensure that these suspects are arrested and brought to book.

“On 20/5/2023, following a series of intelligence-led investigations, the detectives arrested a POS operator (name withheld) whose account these hoodlums always transfer money from their victims account. The POS operator who claimed ignorance of the antecedents of these suspects cooperated and availed the police with credible information that led to the arrest of the gang leader named Adim Lucky Onweiyali ‘m’ age 33yrs on 1st June 2023.

“The suspect led the police to the houses of other gang members and also to the house of one Akporido Stanley ‘m’ age 56yrs who hide the weapon for them. One locally made gun, and three live cartridges were recovered. Suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.

“On 3/6/2023, while police operatives attached to Ekpan Police station were on stop and search duty, they intercepted a tricycle carrying four occupants. One of the passengers jumped and escaped, when the tricycle was searched, one locally made cut-to-size gun and four live cartridges were recovered.

“His other two accomplices, namely Ogheneovo Abdnego ‘m’ age 17yrs, Chidi Okpanachi ‘m’ aged 31 years, were arrested, though they claimed the gun belong to their friend who escaped. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 2/6/2023, the DPO Ozoro police division received a distress call from a victim whose motorcycle was stolen some time ago that he sighted his motorcycle at a filling station in Ozoro. Operatives were quickly mobilized, and they arrested the duo of Chibuike Ochula ‘m’ aged 30yrs and Izuchi Uzochi ‘m’ aged 20yrs, and the motorcycle recovered.

“The suspects later led the police operatives to Kwale, where three other stolen motorcycles were recovered. Suspects are in custody, and investigation is ongoing.” The statement added.