Delta LP guber candidate denies withdrawing petition from tribunal

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI— THE Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Ken Pela, has denied recent claims circulating in various media outlets that he had withdrawn his petition at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state.

Pela in a statement, yesterday, by Gospel Opurum, spokesperson, Pela Media Group, said: “We, the campaign team of Kennedy Pela, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Delta State, wish to refute and categorically reject the recent claims circulating in various media outlets regarding the withdrawal of our petition at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in the state. These claims are entirely false, baseless, and intended to mislead the public.

“We are deeply disappointed by the malicious and unfounded allegations made against Ken Pela and his legal team. We want to set the record straight and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to pursuing our case to its rightful conclusion. Our decision to challenge the electoral process and seek justice for the people of Delta State remains steadfast.

“First and foremost, we categorically state that Ken Pela has not withdrawn his petition at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. We have not submitted any application to the tribunal or expressed any intention to discontinue the legal proceedings. The claims suggesting otherwise are purely fabricated and lack any factual basis.”