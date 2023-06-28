Dear Bunmi, he’s too attached to his computer!

I currently live with my partner. We used to have a very exciting social life going out to night clubs, parties and hanging out with friends.

But since he got a state-of-the-art PC, it’s been nothing but him being glued to the contraption any slight opportunity he gets.

Do you think it is a phase he’ll outgrow or should I be worried?

Kate, by e-mail.

Dear Kate,

As you’ve sadly found out, computers are extremely addictive things and men are very addictive creatures.

Never has there been an invention that can take up so much of a man’s time so pointlessly – perhaps with the possible exception of football, beer parlours and pornography!

So, what should you do? First, don’t attempt sabotage – he’ll just spend days fixing the bloody thing and, when he traces the problem back in a blob clogging up his disk, the finger of blame will inevitably point at you.

If your aim is to make him forget his PC for a while, then point him to reputable cyber cafes or drape yourself seductively over his PC!

Failing this, leave him to stew and go out with your friends. The sight of you staggering home after a night of real fun may convince him to hit the ‘shut down’ button for the weekend.

Look on the bright side: at least you know where he is. What you don’t know is the website he’s logging on to!

(Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi: [email protected])