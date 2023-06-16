De Gea missing from Man United’s retained list

David De Gea

David de Gea’s future at Manchester United is in fresh doubt after the Spanish goalkeeper was left out of the club’s list of retained players for next season.

The list which was released on Friday and includes Mason Greenwood shows the players under contract at Old Trafford as well as those being offered new deals.

De Gea’s omission suggests that negotiations over replacing his current £375,000-a-week contract are not as advanced as previously thought, and sources confirmed that United are now less optimistic that the 32-year-old will stay.

A short club statement read: ‘Discussions remain open with David over a potential new contract.’

De Gea’s current deal runs out on June 30 when he would be able to walk away from Old Trafford as a free agent, ending a 12-year career at United.

He has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.