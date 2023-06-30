Creating Wealth: 4 reasons people make unprofitable investments

By Damilola Ogunsakin

People often invest poorly due to their choices; there are people who lose millions on unprofitable investments. There are many investments available for those who want to invest.



However, some fall prey to fake ones, and many more are swept away by ignorance, greed, peer pressure and family.



In this edition of money & investment with Babajide Komolafe , we explored the key principles a thoughtful investor should adhere to.