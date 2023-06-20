CONUA hails Tinubu, optimistic about students’ loan programme

President Tinubu

… says it will give less privileged access to education

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has hailed the students’ loan initiative of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

CONUA, a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, said being a new programme, there will be some grey areas of the bill that must be reworked in favour of the students and that CONUA was ready to partner with the government to make the students’ loan scheme a success.

A statement issued by the President of the union, Dr. Niyi Sunmonu, said: “We are not advocating throwing away the baby with the bath water. We are optimists who wish that the loan will provide the opportunity for the less privileged to have access to University education, increase funding into the system and help to stabilize the academic calendar.”

CONUA also saluted the courage of the Federal Government for removing the subsidy on petrol which it described as the right step at the moment of Nigeria’s development.

It urged the government to fulfil its promise of using the proceeds of the subsidy to develop infrastructure in the education sector, health, roads, security and others.

To this end, they said, “As a Union, we are aware of the renewed hope agenda of this administration, we also acknowledge the decision to take the very tough actions required to engineer fundamental changes in the polity.

“We equally appreciate the commitment to take the actions necessary to ameliorate the temporary painful effects of the inescapable tough decisions. CONUA hopes the administration would provide visionary leadership for the sustainable and progressive development of all facets of the nation.

“We, therefore, assure of our readiness to partner with this administration by generating and making accessible ideas and suggestions that will take, in particular, our educational system from its current state to a pedestal that we shall all be proud of. Together, we will work to engender renewed hope in Nigeria and create the conditions for the fulfilment of the noble aspirations of the citizenry”.