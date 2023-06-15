Cleric to Tinubu: Adopt transformational approach to governance

By Luminous Jannamike

Rev. Sam Oye, the founder and lead pastor of The Transforming Church, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political leaders to adopt a visionary and transformational approach to governance in Nigeria.

During a press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, Rev. Oye emphasized the need for leaders who can not only envision a better Nigeria but also deliver on that vision.

He stated, “Our current set of leaders can only transform Nigeria if they choose to become visionary. They need to be able to see a better Nigeria so that they can deliver on it. If they cannot see a better Nigeria, they cannot build it.”

Rev. Oye further stressed the need for transformational leadership at the very top, highlighting the importance of leaders who prioritize the growth and development of the country over transactional politics.

He stated, “We need transformational leadership at the very top, not transactional leadership, which is all about give and take, bargaining, and negotiation.

“We need leaders who will transcend ethnic barriers, who will transcend trust issues, and who will go above and beyond partisan politics.”

He also called for religious leaders to refrain from using their platforms to advance the cause of political parties. Instead, they should focus on changing attitudes and creating platforms that foster positive change in society.

He stated, “If all our leaders see is the National Assembly and activities that only empower their pockets, we will not build a great Nigeria.”

“We need it. People who will transcend ethnic barriers, who will transcend trust issues, and we will go above and beyond partisan politics,” he added.

Rev. Oye’s also announced that the week-long celebration of the 1000th day of the Prophetic Prayer Hour (PPH) will take place from June 19 to 23.

The prayer programme, which began as a five-day event in October 2019, has expanded to 1000 days, attracting over 381,000 live participants from 110 countries.

“What we are witnessing is that we have something from Nigeria that brings hope to the nations of the earth,” he said.

The week-long celebration will include gatherings at the Transforming Church, as well as a special event at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, where people from all walks of life will come together to pray for the country and its leaders