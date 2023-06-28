Clark’s attacks on Okowa, avoidable, unnecessary – Delta youth leaders

Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders have described the attacks of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark on immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as avoidable and unnecessary.



President of the Itsekiri National Youth Council and Coordinating Chairman Delta State Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders’ Forum, Comrade Weyinmi Agbateyiniro stated this on Wednesday when a delegation of the Forum visited Delta Traditional Rulers’ Council at their secretariat in Asaba.



The youth leaders told the monarchs they were at the secretariat to seek their intervention in curtailing the seeming inter ethnic feud that could emanate from the said attacks on the ex-Governor.



According to Agbateyiniro, as youth leaders we cannot sit and watch things go wrong in our dear state especially as we see the former Governor as our role model because he paved way for youths to grow in the state.



“We view our foremost leader, Chief Clark’s attacks and petition against Okowa as avoidable and unnecessary media trial of the former Governor and we urge the Council to intervene,” Agbateyiniro stated.



Responding, Chairman Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Maj. Gen. Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue I, thanked the youth leaders for showing concern and for following the path of peace.



He said the Council will consider their request and communicate their resolution to the youth leaders.



“We are proud of you for following the mature way of peace and for not allowing crisis to reign in the state. We will deliberate on this matter and communicate back to you,” he stated.