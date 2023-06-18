CBN issues additional FX guidelines; medicals, BTA/PTA to be sourced at I&E window

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last night issued further guidelines directing those seeking foreign exchange for Medical, school fees and Basic Travel Allowance to source them.from.the Investors’ and Exportees’ window.

The statement reads in full:”Following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) press statement of June 14, 2023, on new guidelines in the foreign exchange market, an extraordinary Bankers’ Committee meeting was held on Friday, June 16, 2023, to discuss its implementation and implications for the banking public.

These policy changes aim to promote transparency, liquidity and price discovery in the FX market in order to improve FX supply, discourage speculation, enhance customer confidence and ensure overall stability in the FX market.

According to the Director, Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, the CBN, in line with deliberations at the meeting, provided further guidance to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) as follows: