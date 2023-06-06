Catechist flees after being caught with corpse of lover

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Catechist of St. Martins Parish Mbape in Adikpo, Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state, Oliver Vershima is reported to be on the run after the lifeless body of his alleged lover was found in his possession.

He was said to have been arrested with the corpse of the middle-aged woman when he made moves to have it disposed of.

A source in the community who identified himself as Terhemba told journalists on Tuesday that the incident happened last Saturday at about 7pm.

He explained that the deceased who before her death was in a sexual relationship with the catechist, became pregnant and in a bid to terminate the pregnancy lost her life.

He said, “the catechist on discovering that the lady lost her life, early Saturday while both of them tried to terminate the pregnancy using local herbs hid the corpse in his room till nightfall.

“He had planned to dispose of the corpse in any neighbouring village and probably flee. Unfortunately for him, he was caught while attempting to move the corpse on a commercial motorcycle.

“He was apprehended with the corpse of the lady by the youths and handed over to his leaders but strangely he escaped before being taken to the police.

“However the corpse of the woman who was suspected to have come from a neighbouring village was handed over to the Police who are now searching for the fleeing catechist.”

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who said investigation into the matter was ongoing explained that “the corpse of the said young girl who was said to have visited her man friend was recovered and taken to the mortuary after a report was received but the said Oliver is yet to be seen as he brought the corpse out of his room and ran away.”