Canada announces top job categories for express entry

Canada has announced some category-based selection draws for Express Entry candidates which will favour applicants with strong French language proficiency skills.

Canada’s Immigration Minister, Sean Fraser announced category-based selection draws for Express Entry candidates, adding that the jobs in the STEM fields, carpenters, transport, agriculture, agri-food, and others will also be prioritised.

The arrangement noted that candidates applying for Express Entry who have strong French language proficiency skills or work experience in the following fields will be prioritised by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

In healthcare, there are science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions

trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors; transport has agriculture and agri-food.

The new category draws are expected to begin later this summer to fill open positions across Canada.

Fraser said that by allowing IRCC to invite more skilled workers in these targeted professions, it will support Canada’s commitment to welcoming in-demand professionals into communities across the country.

The Minister said immigration is regarded as a critical component in alleviating labour shortages and increasing the prominence of the French language in French minority communities outside of Quebec.

“Everywhere I go, I’ve heard loud and clear from employers across the country who are experiencing chronic labour shortages,” says Fraser.

“These changes to the Express Entry system will ensure that they have the skilled workers they need to grow and succeed. We can also grow our economy and help businesses with labour shortages while also increasing the number of French-proficient candidates to help ensure the vitality of French-speaking communities”.

“Simply put, Canada’s immigration system has never been more responsive to the country’s social or economic needs.”

Following amendments to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act made in June 2022, category-based draws were planned to start this year. The modifications give the minister the power to choose immigrants in support of Canada’s economic priorities based on key characteristics.

The categories were chosen by legislative mandates which the Minister engages in public consultation with provinces and territories, industry representatives, unions, employers, workers, worker advocacy groups, settlement provider organizations, and immigration researchers and practitioners.

To address the shifting demands of Canada’s economy and labour market, Express Entry was established in 2015. The Express Entry is a system for managing applications for three types of economic immigration programs which are: the Federal Skilled Workers Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program and the Canadian Experience Class.

Candidates for these programs receive scores based on human capital factors like work experience, language proficiency, occupation, education, and more using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS). The candidates with the highest overall CRS score were the most likely to receive an Invitation to Apply for permanent residence.