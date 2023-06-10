CAN urged to regulate churches, ensure accurate prophecies

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Prominent Christian clerics, including Dr David Areo Abraham and Apostle Effa Emmanuel, have called on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other religious bodies to play a greater role in regulating churches and ensuring the accuracy and consistency of prophecies.

They emphasized the importance of pastoral education, mentorship, and theological institutions in addressing social issues and promoting unity among churches during the Global Leadership Conference held on Saturday at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

Dr. David Areo Abraham, the Chaplain of Chapel of Salvation, Nasarawa State University Keffi, remarked, “Whether you like it or not, there are correct prophecies and there are those that have worked. Any prophecy that did not come to pass is not from God. So, that is the basis underlying prophecies that are true. If it comes to pass, then you know it is from God.”

He further expressed his concerns about the politicization of CAN and urged the association to take a more active role in curtailing the proliferation of churches.

“CAN has a role to play in curtailing the proliferation of churches. They are the administrative heads that we run to,” he said.

Apostle Effa Emmanuel, Senior Pastor of World Royal City Church Abuja, echoed Dr. Abraham’s sentiments, stating, “Prophecy is not a recipe for confusion. God is not the author of confusion. And if you speak from God, one sign that you are speaking from God is that it comes to pass. If it doesn’t come to pass, then you’re not speaking from God.”

The clerics highlighted the need for pastors to have mentors and spiritual fathers to guide them. They also stressed the significance of training pastors at conferences like the Global Leadership Conference, as they are responsible for shaping the nation’s spiritual and moral values.

“The essence of this conference is to train pastors, and it is the basis of building a nation because everyone either goes to church or mosque. It is the pastors who are trained that will train others, and that is why this conference is taking place,” said Apostle Emmanuel.

Dr. Abraham also commented on the increasing involvement of the church in politics and society, citing the last election as an example.

“We saw in the last election that the church was fully involved. We’re seeing new things coming up from the church. We saw in the last election how the church came out to vote. It was no longer hidden. It had never been done before,” he said.

The Global Leadership Conference, organized by Rennaisance Bible College and Seminary, focused on the theme ‘The Role of Theological Education, Ecumenism, and Integration in the 21st Century.’

The event also included the presentation of honorary doctorate degrees and certificates of recognition by the Grand Renaissance Institute, USA, to deserving Nigerian leaders who have distinguished themselves in society.