Burna Boy ran after Davido’s car first time they met – B-Red

Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known as B-Red has said Burna Boy chased after his renowned hip hop superstar cousin, Davido’s car the first time they met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Bred, the son of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, disclosed in an interview at Echo Room on Friday that Burna Boy was excited to see his cousin, Davido.

In a recent interview that got social media agog, Davido revealed that he and Wizkid were significantly the first Nigerian music artists to break into the global stage and take the music to an international audience.

He then went further to mention some new talents like Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake as new cats while also including Burna Boy on the list, describing them as new cats who are taking Afrobeats to a global audience.

In what seemed like a corroboration to Davido’s claims, Bred said, “The first day I met Burna Boy, it was in Port Harcourt and he was running after me and Davido’s telling us he loves our music.”

Bred also talked about his journey into music and his early struggles in Atlanta, in the United States, where he revealed how he hustled hard with his brother Shina Rambo.

He said he was the one who asked Davido to start singing and after Davido became popular, while he was singing his praise and this was how he also gradually became known and started his music career.

Bred would eventually put out music with Davido and gradually get into the mainstream and enjoy some success.

Davido’s statement has since generated massive reactions across social media as some people agreed with the classification affirming that 2018 and ‘YE’ as the beginning of Burna Boy’s stardom.

On the opposing side are people who disagreed citing Burna Boy’s early success with his 2012 hit single ‘Like To Party’ as evidence that he cannot be classified as a new cat.