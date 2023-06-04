Burna Boy makes history after selling out 80k-capacity London stadium

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has made history as the first African artiste to sell out the 80, 000-capacity London Stadium.

Burna Boy’s concert, which was held on Saturday in the United Kingdom, sparked delight among his fans by virtue of his performance.

Confirming the record via its official Twitter handle on Saturday before the show, the London Stadium congratulated the singer for the achievement.

It tweeted: “NOW SOLD OUT @burnaboy’s RECORD-BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT.

What an incredible achievement for the first-ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium. For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show.”

🚨NOW SOLD OUT!!🚨 @burnaboy’s RECORD BREAKING concert has now officially SOLD OUT!



What an incredible achievement for the first ever African artist to solo headline a UK stadium! 🏟️ 👏



For those lucky enough to make it, enjoy the show 🤩🤩🤩



@cokobarcom | @RoboMagicLive pic.twitter.com/gnMx3Sa7BI — London Stadium (@LondonStadium) June 3, 2023

Burna Boy had earlier announced the show as part of the stops for his ‘Love, Damini’ world tour.