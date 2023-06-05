Buhari decorates Ariyo with MFR National Honours

Life is on the upward curve for high-flying businessman, Olatunbosun Ariyo, the humble personality behind Arismile Holdings, one of Nigeria’s prominent companies creating employment opportunities for hundreds of people in the private sector of the Nigerian economy.

For Ariyo, it’s been a story of onward and upward. Call it his season of glory and you won’t be wrong. A few days ago, the likeable businessman made his friends, family and company proud when he was conferred with the national honour Memeber of the Order Federal Republic, MFR by President Muhammad Buhari for his contributions to the economic growth and development of Nigeria’s private sector. Indeed, it is a real feather in Ariyo cap, a man who is synonymous with excellence.

Better known for his entrepreneurial and managerial acumen, Ariyo has carved an enviable niche for himself in the Nigerian business landscape. Ariyo’s Arismile Holdings, a group of companies comprising subsidiaries like 9Town Limited, Oceania Limited, Datu Kalinga Limited and Mindage Limited remains one of the most sought-after companies playing leading role in key sectors of the Nigerian economy ranging from mining and agro-allied to (EPIC) Engineering, Procurement, Installation and construction among others.. Ariyo, over the years has built a strong reputation for excellence. He has also shown consistency in service delivery, capacity and integrity, and it is not really a surprise that he is being recognized by his country for his modest contributions to economic growth of Nigeria.

Described as a kind man, Ariyo has continued to shine his light on humanity. Apart from being one of the emerging major players and employers of labour in the private sector, Ariyo is also a philanthropist in his own right. To say that he has done a lot in the area of service to humanity is simply stating the obvious. He is the co-founder of Change for Africa Foundation. The latest national honour conferred on Ariyo by President Muhammad Buhari is a testament to his genuine passion for the development of his beloved country. Expectedly, congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the fine gentleman from all corners of the world. Indeed, it’s an honour well deserved.