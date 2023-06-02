Breaking: Wike, Ibori, Makinde in closed door meeting with Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike the former governor of Delta State, James Ibori and the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Former Governors Wike, Ibori Makinde arrived the State House at about 4:20 pm.

Ibori and President Tinubu served as governors between 1999 and 2007, while Wike just left office after completing eight years.

Wike and Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and belong to the group of governors, the G-5, that worked against their party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 elections.

Ibori was said to have worked for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last general elections as his candidate for the PDP governorship election lost to the candidate of the former governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

There has been unconfirmed rumour that Ibori may soon defect to the APC, having lost control of the PDP in Delta State.

Wike on his own is having a running battle with the leadership of the PDP.