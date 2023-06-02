Breaking: Tinubu appoints Akume SGF, Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff, Hadejia, DCoS

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of the former Benue State Governor, Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

The President also appointed Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as the Chief of Staff, and Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as the Deputy Chief of Staff.

The appointment was made public via a statement issued by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director, Information, State House. Abuja.

According to the statement, the President announced the appointment during the meeting he held with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Akume was the immediate past Minister of Special Duties, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.