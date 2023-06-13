Senate President, Akpabio visits Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio is currently at the State House to visit President Bola Tinubu after his inauguration as the 10th Senate President.

Akpabio (APC Akwa Ibom) in a keenly contested election defeated his opponent, Abdullazeez Yari (APC Zamfara) with 66 votes against 43.

Akpabio was a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, while Yari, who is a first-term Senator, was a former governor of Zamfara state.

Two other aspirants, Orji Uzor-Kalu (APC Abia and also a former governor and Osita Izunaso (APC Imo), stepped down from the contest after persuasions from both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the President.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee, NWC, had micro-zoned the position of Senate President not only to the South-South but to Akpabio, who stepped down for President Tinubu during the APC Convention at Eagle Square, Abuja in 2022