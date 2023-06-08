PDP G-5 in closed-door meeting with Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Four former governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde are currently meeting behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former governors and the Oyo State governor that were tagged G-5 governors arrived the State House about 4:21 pm and proceeded straight to the President office.

Apart from Seyi Makinde, other former governors, who are members of the G-5 at the meeting are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Wike has visited the State House about three times in one week.

Recall that the then G-5 governors as they were called, worked against the presidential candidate of their party, the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25 presidential election.