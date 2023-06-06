Breaking: Obasa reelected Lagos Assembly speaker for 3rd term

The lawmaker representing the Agege 1 constituency of Lagos State at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been reelected as the Speaker of the House for the third term.

Obasa, who was nominated by Temitope Adewale, lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1 state constituency, emerged as Speaker of the 10th Assembly shortly after the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, proclaimed the Assembly Tuesday morning.

Details later…