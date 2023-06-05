BREAKING: NLC, TUC suspend planned strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress, on Monday night, suspended its nationwide strike planned for Wednesday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila announced the resolution which was confirmed by the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, after a nearly six-hour meeting between the Federal Government and the organised labour at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

During Monday’s meeting, the parties agreed that “The NLC to suspend notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations.

“The TUC and the NLC to continue ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions.

“The labour centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.”

