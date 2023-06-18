Breaking: Imo PDP Executives resign

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state chapter of executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Sunday resigned their various positions from the PDP, leadership.

The state Publicity Secretary of the, PDP, Collins Opuozor, alongside other leaders of the party, made this known to newsmen in Owerri.

They alleged that their resignation was as a result of alleged Act of violence, intimidation, attempt to harm executive members of the Imo PDP, by the loyalists to the Imo state PDP governorship candidate, Samuel Anyanwu.

Details later: