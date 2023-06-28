Breaking: Human remains retrieved from tragic Titan sub wreckage

Human remains are believed to have been found in wreckage of the Titan submersible, the US Coast Guard says.

Pieces from the sub, which imploded on a deep dive to the Titanic, killing five people, was unloaded in St John’s, Canada, on Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials say the sub’s landing frame and a rear cover were found among the debris.

US medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed remains, the coast guard said in a statement.

The agency is in the early stages of an investigation into the causes of the Titan disaster.

All five people on board the vessel died on 18 June after it imploded about 90 minutes into a dive to view the famous 1912 shipwreck, which sits at a depth of 3,800m (12,500ft) in the north Atlantic. BBC