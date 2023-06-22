All 5 passengers onboard Titanic sub dead – Ocean Gate confirms  

Sub operator of the OceanGate said all five people onboard a missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic have been lost.

The company said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement reads, “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”

Rescue teams had earlier expanded their search underwater on June 20, 2023, as they raced against time to find a Titan deep-diving tourist submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic with five people on board and limited oxygen.

The confirmation comes a few hours after a “debris field” was discovered by an underwater robot searching near the wreck of the Titanic for the missing submersible.

The development came after rescuers insisted that the multinational mission to locate the craft was still focused on finding the crew alive despite fears that the vessel’s oxygen may have run out.

“Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information,” the US Coast Guard said in a tweet.

The coast guard said the debris field was found “within the search area by an ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) near the Titanic.”

It did not give more details but said it would hold a press briefing in Boston later on Thursday.