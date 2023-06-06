Benue Speaker expresses shock, disappointment over state of Assembly complex

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The newly elected Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr. Aondona Dajoh has expressed shock and disappointment over the level of decay at the State Assembly complex.

He lamented that the complex was inhabitable and unconducive for lawmakers to conveniently undertake their constitutional duties.

The Speaker, in a statement issued Tuesday by his media aide, Agber Kulugh, spoke shortly after being conducted round the complex by the Clark of the House, Mr. Bernard Nule.

He called for urgent steps to fix the dilapidated buildings to make it habitable for the workers and lawmakers alike.

Mr. Dajoh assured the staff of the Assembly and fellow lawmakers that he would liase with Governor Hyacinth Alia to immediately find a way of effecting repairs on the buildings.

He said, “that is what we will do immediately so as to ensure that repair work is carried out on the building and to ensure that the complex wears a new look.”

According to the statement, those who accompanied the Speaker on the inspection included his Deputy, Mrs. Lami Danladi.

Others were Peter Ipusu, Member representing Katsina Ala West, Berger Alfred, representing Makurdi North, Shimawua Terna, representing Kyan state Constituency, Thomas Dugeri, Kwande-West and Matthew Damkor representing Tiev Constituency.