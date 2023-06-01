Benue Gov warns appointees against corrupt practices, swears in CoS, SSG, HoS

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia Thursday swore into office, his Chief of Staff, CoS, the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, and Head of Service, HoS, with a warning to his appointees to shun all forms of corrupt practices.

Speaking shortly after administering the oath of office on three appointees in Makurdi, the Governor noted that they were selected because of their outstanding qualities.

He said apart from being experienced, “you were selected due to your performances, trust, loyalty and all other credible qualities that qualified you for the appointment to the exalted positions.”

He pointed out that the appointees were the first batch of the team being assembled to serve Benue people stressing that his government required only people of sound character, hardwork and total commitment to service.

The Governor ssid: “Let me emphasise that we do not only need all hands on deck but those hands must not be corrupted with the spoils of office.

“My charge to you therefore is that as key officials of this new administration, you must be exemplary in you public and private lives. You must know that the government will be assessed by your individual and collective conduct and life style.

“Today therefore marks a milestone in the four year live of this government with the inauguration of these key appointees. It is worth stressing too that the appointees are part of the foundation we have laid to reset governance in Benue state.

“And to define a purposeful engagement in politics, our administration is going to work and work as one people united by common destiny. So as we embark on this journey of our four year mandate we call on all Benue people from all the political devide to join us in developing our state. Politics is now over and the time to settle for serious work is now.

“I there call on the good people of Benue state to always give their support to the effort at building and maintaining peace, fostering unity, bringing development and hope to the state.”

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Paul Biam who thanked the Governor for finding them worthy to serve in his government said, “we cannot thank you enough.

“In your speech you said you found us worthy based on our track records. That alone humbled us more than any other thing. That you have examined us and found us worthy at this stage of our lives means that we must strive to abide by what we are known for. So we give our commitment to your government and the people of Benue state.”

Those who took the Oath of Office includes, Prof. Joseph Alakali who is the Secretary to the State Government; Mr. Moses Ode, Head of Service and Mr. Paul Biam, the Chief of Staff.