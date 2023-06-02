Be patient with Tinubu to fix Nigeria, Oluwo tells Nigerians

By Biodun Busari

The paramount ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi has urged Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in addressing the economic challenges confronting the country.

Oba Akanbi also said the fuel subsidy removal announced by the president on Monday is necessary to cut avoidable wastage, as it only enriches the few.

The Osun monarch made this known in a statement by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem on Friday.

He described President Tinubu as an administrator with a key interest in people’s welfare, saying the long-term effect of fuel subsidy removal will be to the huge benefit of innocent Nigerians.

The royal father, then, appealed to Tinubu to institute temporary measures to cushion its immediate effect on the economy.

The statement read, “I’m an optimist. Every Nigerian should be. The greatness of Nigeria should be our collective assignment and happiness.

“The subsidy system is an organised crime to enrich the few rich Nigerians. It’s inimical to the growth and survival of our dear country. No government can survive in Nigeria by paying subsidies on petrol consumption.

“Subsidy removal is a blessing in disguise. Tinubu is a leader with unquantifiable administrative prowess. Nigerians should exercise patience with him.

“All his major contenders in the election have earlier pledged subsidy removal during their respective party campaign. Let’s be honest and patriotic by supporting this government to succeed.

“The president should fast track the implementation of national palliative that will decimate the immediate effect of subsidy removal on Nigerians.

“Tinubu is a national asset and a pride. We have given Nigerians our best from the South West. We exercise no doubt in his administrative prowess for renewed hope. Nigerians are safe under him.

“The removal regime will eventually put us on track. I appeal to Nigerians most especially the labour union to give President Tinubu the benefit of the doubt.”

Oba Akanbi called on the Organised Labour leaders to rescind their decision of embarking on strike and protest over the removal of fuel subsidy, adding that they will only worsen the conditions.

“Industrial action and protests will do more harm than good to our economy. He needs our cooperation to cut wastage and strengthen our economy.

“In advanced countries, they subsidise housing and health, not petroleum. I will look forward to such things in this new government soon,” Oluwo added.