Bayelsa poll: We’II not accept BVAS without codes, LP candidate warns

By Samuel Oyadongha

Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate for November 11 poll in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, yesterday, said the party would not accept any Bimodal Voters Accreditation Machine System, BVAS, without codes, alleging that some politicians were already planning to clone the machine in their favour.

Eradiri, during an interactive session with newsmen at his campaign office in Yenagoa, said he was coming as a third force to tackle the issue of bad leadership in the state.

The former President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, promised to focus attention on education, health, agriculture and infrastructure, which the current government has not addressed.

He called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to redeem its image and conduct free and fair election in the state that would be accepted by all, adding: “I am confident to emerge victorious during the November poll.

“They (some politicians) are boasting that they are going to buy the whole INEC. Can you imagine the level INEC has been reduced to and people are boasting to buy INEC. That is how shameful our electoral institution has become.

“As Labour Party and participant in this election, we are using this opportunity to send message to INEC that they are already planning to buy it. You (INEC) are now so cheap that you are now on the altar of buying and selling for an election that should be about the will of the people, that should be about the issue that affect the well-being of the people, they have turned it to buying and selling.

“They are already gathering money to give to security agents and INEC. That is the level our electoral process has gone to. I will not reduce myself to that level, even if I have all the money in the world, I will not reduce myself to buying and selling of the wish of the people.

“ I have been moving around talking to the people because I want to have that social connection, that is the only way you will not forget the people when you get to the office. But when you buy, even the forces of nature will not be by your side.”