Bago appoints SSG, COS, HOS, others

Gov. Bago

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

The Governor of Niger State, Honourable Mohammed Umar Bago has approved the appointment of a Secretary to the state government, Chief Press Secretary, Chief of staff and other principal officers to serve in his government.

Alhaji Abubakar Usman Gawu was yesterday confirmed as the new Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG).

A statement issued by Hajiya Hauwa Isah Wali, Permanent Secretary, Government House disclosed that the Governor has also approved the appointments of Usman Abdullahi Gbatamangi as the new Chief of Staff to the Governor and Sadiq Yusuf as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor while Engr. Abubakar Y. Salisu is the new Head of Service of the State.

A new Chief Press Secretary,(CPS) in the person of Bologi Ibrahim, retired Nigeria Television Authority,(NTA) staff in Minna was also named while Aisha Wakaso, the current Niger State Correspondent of Punch Newspaper was also approved as the Adviser, Print Media to the Governor.

Others appointed according to the Permanent Secretary are Yerima Abdullahi as the Director General, Protocol and Usman Magaji as Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor”.

Others appointed are Abdulbaqy Ebbo as Adviser Digital Communications, Abdulhakim Abdulrahman as Special Assistant to the Governor on Domestic and Dr Murtala Mohammed Bagana as Special Assistant on Special Duties.

The Permanent Secretary also confirmed the appointments of key Officers to the Deputy Governor and they include Bello Ibrahim as Chief of Staff Ummulkhaltume Abdullahi, Press Secretary, Isyaku Bawa as the Director General, Protocol and Mohammed Mohammed Kagara as the Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Deputy Governor.

The Permanent Secretary explained that the appointments of key Officers to challenging positions are based on merit, proven credentials, personal integrity and outstanding records of performance in their previous assignments and urged them to bring their knowledge, administrative skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments by working assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them.