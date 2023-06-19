Appointments: APC urged to consider reward system, inclusiveness

By Uche Kenechukwu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has been urged to consider reward system and inclusiveness, especially as it relates to the youths to ensure that its fortunes do not dwindle like the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Chieftain of the party, Senator Rilwan Akanbi, who said this, noted that APC must draw lessons from the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2023 presidential election over infighting.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu’s actions have so far been courageous ,but added that APC shouldn’t relent in making the party more vibrant.

His words: “The base of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is fast shrinking; an apology to ex Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta, who delivered the 2023 presidential lecture in Nigeria.

“We (APC) must take serious learnings from the 2023 general election. Imagine a PDP with Atiku, Obi and Kwankwanso remaining in togetherness.

“Imagine a PDP that had no G5 rebellion. Imagine a PDP that retained the southeast as their regular stronghold. Can we honestly say that the APC would have won the presidential election?

“The division within PDP was obviously a blessing to the APC and our candidate and leader, President Bola Tinubu. APC’s victory is an opportunity at the expense of PDP. When you consider that the PDP lost to either APC or LP in all states governed by the G5 governors, the damage they did to their party can never be underestimated.

“Let us look back at the 2023 election result. The All Progressives Congress (APC) of Tinubu polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520. Then, Peter Obi of Labour Party polled 6,101,533 to emerge third, while Rabiu Kwankwanso of NNDP polled 1,496,687.

“I must say that if not for President Bola Tinubu throwing his cap into the race, there was no other person with that popularity and acceptability that would have been capable of winning that election for the party. It can be said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man of destiny. Based on our religious affinity, I would like to believe that God truly wanted to turn around for good our country Nigeria.

“Now that the battle is won and lost, building the hope of the people that President Tinubu will perform is one of the first good ways to raise the stock of the party again. This is futuristic, but the time to start is now. It only takes two years before another agitation starts for the 2027 presidency.

“Let us also take a bit of history. Consider the 2015 election in Oyo State, APC won with 34%. By 2019, the opposition got their acts together in an alignment that made PDP to win. History likes to repeat itself. A word for the wise.

“APC appointments, both at the state and federal level, must reflect to the political class, a strong reward system must be adopted where eggheads, prominent personalities and community leaders from local level would be encouraged and made to come on board.

“We must ensure inclusion for our ever-vibrant youths in the administration. This will show that we respect them, we trust them and we acknowledge their need to learn, have a sense of belonging and an assurance that they are indeed the leaders of tomorrow.

“I appeal to all our elected leaders to note that governance must not be an hindrance to political activities. Party meetings and consultation must not stop from local level to the national. A very vibrant party is a needed tool to ginger, promote acceptability and raise our stock.

“The starting of the Tinubu administration is encouraging as he is known to be capable and highly courageous. A notable improvement in economic indices and a strong security boost shall endear the populace to the party in any future elections. We must not mess this up.

“Consolidation, sustenance and preparation for 2027 must start now.”