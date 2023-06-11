App-based drivers threaten nationwide strike over poor work conditions

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers, AUATWON, has threatened to shut down its services and embark on a nationwide protest over the alleged poor condition of work.

The union claimed that the app companies have enriched themselves to the detriment of the drivers and demanded that the commission charged for their services be reduced by 50 per cent.

Briefing journalists, at the weekend in Abuja, AUATWON national president, Comrade Adedamola Adeniran demanded that the companies increase the price of their services by 200 per cent and stop forthwith the unlawful deactivation of drivers as well as recognising the union and engaging in collective bargaining with it on a periodic basis, among others.

According to him, “In the event that the app companies disregard our demand for negotiation and collective bargaining, we shall embark on an indefinite nationwide protest until all of our demands are met.

“Much is expected from Uber and Bolt that have woefully failed to protect the safety of workers by collaborating with the government and the union to set up risk management systems that will prevent harm workers face on the job, much is expected.

“AUATWON has decided that a seven-day ultimatum will be given to the app companies which will expire Friday 16, June 2023”.

“During this period, app companies are expected to initiate a discussion for negotiation and dialogue on the below-listed demands, by responding to our demands through the submission of a letter to the Federal Ministry of Labour ( both offices of the permanent secretary and the registrar of trade union), and copying AUATWON and the Nigerian Labour Congress,” he added.