By Godwin Oritse



APM Terminals Apapa paves school playground with recycled tyres



The annual “Go Green Campaign” is an initiative of APM Terminals to promote environmentally sustainable activities at its facilities across the world. The theme of the campaign this year is “Healthy Ecosystem and Beating Plastic Pollution”.



In addition to paving the school playground, staff of the leading terminal operator also planted trees at the Army Children Primary School.



“At APM Terminals Apapa, we take our responsibility towards the environment, the community and our children very serious. Every year, we give ourselves the opportunity of our Go Green Campaign to contribute to a sustainable future for all. We are always happy to give back to the society,” Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said.



He said in addition to beautifying the environment, trees help combat global warming, as they absorb carbon dioxide, removing and storing carbon while releasing oxygen back into the air.

The pavement blocks, according to Knudsen, were made out of APM Terminals Apapa’s used tyres by a Nigerian firm named FREEE Recycle Limited.



APM Terminals Apapa recently partnered with FREE Recycle Limited in an effort to grow its recycling of used tyres, to avoid these ending in landfills or as medium for trapped water and associated insect borne diseases.



The newly paved school playground was commissioned by the members of the terminal management team led by APM Terminals Apapa Procurement Manager, Chinyere Adenaike.4



Also at the event was the Managing Director of FREEE Recycle Limited, Ifedolapo Runsewe; Education Secretary of Apapa Local Government, Fausat Olawepo, represented by Abosede Olanrewaju; and staff of the Army Children Primary School.

Expressing delight at the participation of the school children in the tree planting exercise, Adenaike, reiterated APM Terminals Apapa’s commitment to sustainability and protection of the environment.

She said, “Addressing the impacts of plastic pollution requires improved waste management practices, effective plastic recycling systems, public awareness campaigns and policy interventions.”

Also speaking, Managing Director of FREEE Recycle Limited, Ifedolapo Runsewe, commended APM Terminals Apapa for taking the lead in reducing solid waste in the country.

She said Army Children Primary School, Ashanti Barracks, Apapa is one of the ten schools selected for the paving of their playgrounds with the recycled blocks. She added that the blocks are safe for children to play on.

The Head Teacher of the school, Dorothy Okafor Ucheta and the Education Secretary of Apapa Local Government, Fausat Olawepo, represented by Abosede Olanrewaju, both expressed gratitude to APM Terminals for paving the school playground and inculcating a useful lesson in the pupils – that they can turn waste to wealth.

APM Terminals Apapa has remained committed to the Go Green Campaign since it was launched eight years ago, with its staff carrying out various activities including tree planting, removal of plastic wastes, clearing of refuse on port access roads and donation of waste bins.