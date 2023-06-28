APGA, LP, PDP leaders join Uzodimma, defect to APC in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

A cross-section of leaders of the opposition parties has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Ihitte Uboma council area of Imo state.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the defectors were received by the speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Chike Olemgbe at the residence of the commissioner for Trade and Investment, Comrade Simon Ebegbulem.

The leaders of the opposition parties, who defected to the ruling APC, were the Director General for the APGA House of Assembly election in Ihitte Uboma, Joe Ibe, and his PDP, counter-part, Hon. Ifeanyi Anyanwu, as well as that APGA, Ndubuisi Nwaiwu among others.

In his speech, welcoming the opposition leaders, the Imo state House of Assembly speaker, Olemgbe, “Urged his people to continue to support the Government of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and to ensure his 100% victory in the area come November 11th governorship election.”

He also “Appreciated the contribution of all Ihitte Uboma people towards his election victory and subsequent emergence as the Speaker. The period of election for the House of Assembly seat is over and this time around to settle down now for duty, the welfare of every Ihitte Uboma person, is my mandate and I urge my brothers in other political parties to come on board as we move forward for the betterment of our people.”