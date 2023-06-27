 APC fixes NEC meeting for July 11

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Following intense pressure on the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu by the party’s National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Moh. Lukman, the Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC has now fixed a meeting of the National Executive Committee, NEC for July 11.

Before then, a meeting of the party’s National Caucus would hold on July 10.

The decision was taken after the dates were approved by President Bola Tinubu who had been given three options to pick from.

President Tinubu had returned to the country on Tuesday after visits to Paris and London.

Adamu’s refusal to convene regular meetings of relevant party organs had pitched him against Lukman who accused the party chair of running the ruling party like a garrison commander.

This is the second NEC meeting to be convened by Adamu more than a year after assumption of office.