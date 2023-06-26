Anthrax: Stop possible outbreak with preventive measures, FG tells butchers

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – The Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Monday, charged butchers on preventive measures against possible outbreak of Anthrax.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry after a sensitization workshop at abattoirs in Karu and Dei-Dei areas of Abuja respectively.

The Director/Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, CVO, Dr Columba Vakuru, represented by office in charge of Risk Assessment and Communication Focal Point, Dr Dupe Hambolu, explained why the Ministry deemed it fit to embark on the sensitization of butchers, which is to create awareness on the preventive and control measures to contain Anthrax outbreak.

According to Vakuru, the disease had claimed some lives and it is was a bacteria disease that affects both animals and man and also known as a zoonotic disease, which he pointed out that the bacteria, which exist as spores, can be found in the soil, wool or hair of infected animals.

He also made the butchers know that Anthrax infects animals when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plant or water and as well humans can get infected when they breathe in the spores, eat contaminated meat, or come in contact with the skin of infected animals through wounds or cuts while handling a sick or dead anthrax infected animal.

Meanwhile, he (Vakuru) pointed out indications of Anthrax on animals including sudden death within two to three hours without displaying any sign; shivering in some animals as a result of high fever, difficulty in breathing or convulsion, among others.

He said symptoms in humans are fever, painless skin sores/ulcers with black center, respiratory symptoms, severe stomach pain and general body pain.

According to him, Anthrax disease can be prevented or controlled.

“Don’t buy or sell sick animals to the public, do not buy animals from areas where outbreak have been suspected, do not buy cheap animals, always wear nose masks, work clothes and boots when in contact with animals, wash your hands regularly with soap after contact with animals, wash and disinfect the floor always”, he said.

The statement also reads, “The Chief Veterinary Officer noted that Anthrax spores are resistant to harsh conditions and can survive in contaminated environment for 40 to 60 years and have been known to survive up to 100 years, making the control of the disease very difficult, adding that the spores are brought to the surface by wet weather among others.

“He noted that Nigeria’s close relationship with Ghana through border movement of Humans and Animals and strong trade relations can create high risk of importation of the disease.

“The CVO however, pointed out that Government has therefore put precautionary measures to include: Establishment of a National Anthrax Technical Working Group (TWG), Dissemination of Information through Press Releases and Development of an Incident Action Plan.

“He therefore encouraged Nigeria’s to report early detection of suspected anthrax cases in animals in order to prevent the spread of the disease to unaffected animals and human.

“In his remarks, Livestock Manager in Dei-Dei Market, Hanisu Wawu, said that any livestock brought in for sale or slaughter are always monitored.

“However, he promised to ensure dealers adhere to the directive of Federal Government concerning live stocks in order to prevent disease outbreak in the country.”