Anambra security: Soludo deserves commendation – APGA coordinator

THE national coordinator of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe has said that the governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, deserves commendation for his giant strides in reducing the state of insecurity in the state since his assumption of office.

Responding to criticisms that security situation had not improved since Soludo mounted the saddle, Obigwe urged the people of Anambra State to first appreciate what the state governor is doing in that sector before he became governor.

Some of the critics had argued that insecurity in the state is attributable to non-conduct of local government elections, which could have provided a lot of jobs at that level.

But Obigwe said: “It is unfair for anybody in Anambra State as at today to talk about insecurity problem without first appreciating Governor Soludo’s administration for the success it has recorded in tackling it.

“Even if you single out ihiala local government area, for instance, any person that wants to be truthful to himself in discussing the security problem there should commend the Soludo administration for the success it is achieving almost on daily basis in tackling insecurity problem in the local government.

“In the past, it was a case of unknown gunmen killing security operatives, but of recent the dreaded unknown gunmen who attempted attacking the military in ihiala paid with their lives.

“They also attempted to attack vigilante operatives at Okija and lost their lives. The two incidents referred to happened recently at communities in ihiala local government.

“As far as the issue of security is concerned, Governor Soludo deserves to be commended for the way he is handling it, which had made Anambra unsafe for criminals.”

Reacting specifically to a statement credited to Professor Dennis Aribodor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka that the unelected transition committee chairmen of local government areas have no constitutional powers to do tangible things, Obigwe said transition chairmen were a creation of the Anambra State law enacted by the House of Assembly and therefore have constitutional powers to perform their duties.

He, however, assured that Governor Soludo would conduct local government elections, even as he warned that the governor should not be coerced to do so.

“He will create a conducive atmosphere to enable him do that. Recall that a certain administration in the state conducted local government poll after spending almost eight years in office. So it is not yet late for Governor Soludo to conduct local government election.

“Therefore, reminding him about his promise to do that is unnecessary because he has it in his mind.He will definitely conduct local government election but will not be blackmailed to do that,” Obigwe stated.

He warned against what he called armchair criticism, advising the people of the state, especially those who should know to avoid labouring in vain to stand truth on its head.