Anambra civil service goes digital, as workers get electronic  identity cards

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

ALL civil servants in Anambra State have been issued with electronic identity cards as the entire state civil service goes digital.

The e-identity cards were launched at the Jerome Udoji secretariat, Awka yesterday by the director of Anambra State ICT Agency, ANSICTA, Fred Agbata.

Agbata said the agency has already trained 100 persons who would drive the project and procured 200 laptops which have been distributed to the various departments and agencies.

According to him, the aim is for every civil servant to be digitized, adding that it would also help to improve efficiency in government business and eliminate delays in the civil service.

“Each worker is given a unique identity. The identity will also provide audit trail to monitor every civil servant”, he said.

The state Head of Service, HoS, Mrs. Theodora Igwegbe observed that in the digital age, the implementation of e-government initiatives has become imperative for efficient and transparent governance, noting that the essential aspect of the programme is to provide a secure and reliable verification of individuals’ identities.

She said: “There is no gainsaying the fact that Anambra State can greatly benefit from the implementation of such a scheme for its civil servants. One of the primary benefits of an e-identification scheme is the improved efficiency it brings to administrative processes.

“Traditional identification methods reliant on physical documents and manual verifications are time-consuming and prone to errors. By adopting an e-identification scheme, Anambra State civil servants can streamline their interactions with various government agencies, eliminate repetitive paperwork and reduce bureaucratic delays. This automation not only saves time, but also enables civil servants to focus on their core responsibilities, ultimately enhancing productivity across board.

“The implementation of an e-identification scheme significantly strengthens the security measures surrounding civil service operations. Physical documents are susceptible to loss, theft, or forgery, posing a considerable risk to the integrity of the system. With e-identification, each civil servant is assigned a unique digital identity, backed by robust encryption protocols and authentication mechanisms.

“This ensures that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information or conduct transactions, reducing the likelihood of identity theft and fraudulent activities. By safeguarding personal data and maintaining the privacy of civil servants, an e-identification scheme establishes a secure environment for effective governance.”

Igwegbe described accountability as a crucial aspect of any well-functioning civil service, adding that through the digital system, Anambra State can establish a transparent framework that records interactions, transactions, and decision-making processes.

“The availability of accurate and reliable data assists in the evaluation of performance, enabling the identification of areas that require improvement and facilitating evidence-based decision-making.This scheme can significantly enhance service delivery for Anambra State civil servants.

“By digitizing identification processes, civil servants can access government services more conveniently, reduce paperwork and minimize the need for physical presence. This digital transformation empowers civil servants to engage in online training, access relevant resources, and collaborate remotely, thereby facilitating professional development and fostering knowledge-sharing within the civil service,” she said.

She said that as part of efforts to reduce the challenges, such as concerns on data security, robust cyber security measures would be put in place, including encryption, firewalls, and regular audits.

She explained that optic fibres were already being laid to provide free WiFi for the workers.

Igwegbe added that with the e- identity card, the problem of ghost workers has been solved, while workers are also automatically moved out of the system once they attain retirement age.