AMVCA: It’s not easy to be nominated – Victor Iyke

By Rita Okoye

Seasoned Nigerian filmmaker, Hart Victor Ikechukwu Okeke better known with his screen name Victor Iyke is excited over his second AMVCA win.

Victor Iyke clinched his second Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) on Saturday, May 20th where his outstanding film, Uhuruchi (Sunset), a vintage movie set in 1980 Jewel was recognized as the Best Indigenous Language, Igbo.

Expressing his excitement, the multi-talented filmmaker said, “I feel happy and blessed. This is my 2nd win and we know it’s not easy being nominated let alone winning twice. But honestly I give all glory to God because I never saw it coming, I thought it would be another movie in my category but God brought d win to me. Uhuruchi (Sunset) is a vintage movie set in 1980 which I wrote, produced and directed. It’s a love story that ended in a sad way because one of the characters was murdered and the other jailed. It is the most expensive movie I’ve done so far. A lot was invested into the production design, costumes and make up to give it that real 80’s feel. It is the 3rd movie I’m Directing.”

He added, “While making the movie I knew it would go far, maybe not the AMVCA but I knew it would win awards globally. We invested a lot of creativity into it, the cast and crew gave their best.”

While speaking on his journey so far in the fiercely competitive Nigerian film industry, Victor Iyke noted that although it has not been easy given that we still have poor movie distribution networks for indigenous language movies and lack of investors especially for independent film makers, but the whole process is worthwhile.

“After investing lots of finance into making good movies, we find it hard to explore distribution options. It’s important Nollywood starts investing much into indigenous language movies because that’s the way forward if we desire to make it to the Oscars just like the South Koreans, India and China. In other to achieve excellence, I pay attention to details and put in lots of creativity into my productions which is mostly IGBO indigenous language movies that’s why I’m called “The king of Igbo language movies “. My stories are original, relatable and always moral lessons to learn. I also work with the best creative team because it is important to have a good team too not just a good story. A good story could end up being told the wrong way,” he asserted.

Iyke who graduated from Enugu state University of Science and Technology and presently in University at the UK for his Masters degree in Producing for film and television is currently working on a huge project; his first international co production between CHECKMATE PICTURES ( his production company) and NILTONI another production company based in the UK. It’s a project he intends to make an international statement with.