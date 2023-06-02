Alleged N4bn money laundering: EFCC quizzes ex-gov Fayemi

By Demola Akinyemi

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, grilled former governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for alleged N4 billion money laundering Fayemi, former Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum, arrived at the EFCC facility in Ilorin, Kwara State, at about 7:47am.

Journalists were barred from getting official information on the development from EFCC office in Ilorin as the security guards at the gate said that the commission did not give journalists any appointment.

But a source at the commission, who craved anonymity, confirmed to journalists that the former governor was at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency located on Oko Close, Off Station Road, Ilorin in Kwara for interrogation over an alleged fraud.

The source said: “EFCC is interrogating the former governor over allegations of misappropriation of N4 billion and money laundering.”

The probe is said to be connected with the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti.

A senior officer of the antigraft agency disclosed that “ex-governor Fayemi is still at our office answering some questions on the alleged N4billion fraud.”

EFCC invitation

Recall that Fayemi, through his lawyer, Adeola Omotunde, SAN, had urged the EFCC to allow him to present a book in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 19, before honouring the agency’s invitation for questioning over money laundering allegations.

The EFCC, through its zonal commander, Michael Nzekwe, had requested that Mr Fayemi appeared before it on May 18.

The invitation letter reads: “The commission is investigating a case of money laundering in which the need to seek certain clarifications from you has become imperative.

“In view of this, you’re kindly requested to come for an interview with the undersigned through the Head, Economic Governance section. Thursday, May 18, 2023. No. 10 Oko close, off station road, GRA, Ilorin, Kwara State. Time: 10: 00 hours.”