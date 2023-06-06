Allegation of attack on Sowunmi puerile, self-serving — Ogun govt

Ogun State government, yesterday, denied an alleged attack on the governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Segun Sowunmi, at the premises of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting at Isabo, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Reports of an alleged attack on Mr. Sowunmi have been trending on the social media, with accusing fingers being pointed at the state government and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

But, the state government, in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Mr. Waheed Adesina denied the allegation that political thugs attacked the PDP chieftain, saying nothing could be farther from the truth.

According to him, no such attack happened at the premises of the tribunal, which is been protected by a retinue of security personnel.

Explaining what happened, the permanent secretary said that some members of the public, who had attempted to gain entrance into the tribunal to observe its proceedings were prevented from doing so as the tribunal members ordered that the gate of the Magistrate Court be shut immediately sitting commenced.

The statement said a large number of APC and PDP supporters, including other neutral observers who had arrived the venue late were affected.

According to the permanent secretary, Mr. Sowunmi later came and mounted pressure on the security agents at the gate to allow him access after identifying himself as a stakeholder.

The attempt to open the gate for him angered the crowd outside, which resulted in a mild protest and resistance to the move as the people felt he should not enjoy any preferential treatment.