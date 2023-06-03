All ESN commanders, operatives intact – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has faulted reports that four commanders of the Eastern Security Network, ESN were arrested by security agents in Ogbaru, Anambra state.

The group in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Saturday said that all its ESN and operatives are intact. It however, queried security agents to provide evidence of their claim.

“It is pathetic that the Nigeria Security Agents will always delude themselves by fake claims of ESN Commander’s arrest. Where was the arrest made? And what are the identities of those commanders arrested? IPOB wishes to tell the public to ignore the story as there were no ESN commanders or operatives arrested anywhere in Ogbaru.

As usual, the security agents may have arrested innocent people and called them ESN operatives. On the other hand, they may have arrested criminals impersonating ESN. ESN Operatives are armed and can’t be preyed on like unarmed civilians. All ESN Commanders and Operatives are intact.”