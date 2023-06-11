Akwa Ibom united for great leap forward

By Dele Sobowale

“A picture is worth a thousand words.”

That is why in a rare departure from the custom on this page, a photograph is published.

However, as new governors increasingly take a hostile attitude towards their predecessors, the story accompanying the picture should teach some of our new governors a few things about how the past can partner the present for the benefit of the people of their states.

In my travels through all the states, the most common things to find are abandoned projects. Invariably, they were started by a previous regime, which departed office before completing them; and are left untouched thereafter by successive governments. For those travelling to Abuja from the South-West, and entering Okenne from Ibilo, the most striking is the imposing and uncompleted complex.

The structure, whatever it was supposed to be, was started by the Kwara State government during the President Shehu Shagari government, 1979-1983. Elected to the first term of four years, the governor had embarked on that project – during his presumed first term. Unfortunately, he was defeated in 1983 and left the structure uncompleted. Construction work stopped on the project till today. Examples are available from Abia to Zamfara.

When new Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State paid his first official visit after inauguration to former Governor Victor Attah, 1999- 2007, he was not only breaking with the current prevailing policy of declaring former governors persona non grata in Government House, he was blazing a new trail in forging positive partnerships between the past, the present and the future.

Contrary to what any new governor might think, a lot of costly errors can be avoided by tapping into the experiences of those who were there before – especially if their rules were full of lasting legacies. A true personal story might help me explain why reaching out to the past might be the best thing a new governor might do.

When I was about seven years old, and as short as a Gulder bottle, my father, 6ft 1inch, took me to a masquerade show jammed with people. It quickly dawned on both of us that there was no way I would see any of the show without help. I tugged Papa’s sleeves; he understood my plight. In a jiffy, he hoisted me on his shoulders.

Suddenly, I was looking down at everybody else, seeing everything and being seen by everybody. As I grew older, I remembered that day and the lesson it taught me. Even a midget can be head and shoulders above a lot of people, if he can find a giant on whose shoulders to perch.

Governor Umo Eno might not realise it, but, by paying the first official visit to the most popular man in Akwa Ibom State, he has deftly hopped on the highest shoulder he can find. The association can only make governance easier for him.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

“Set out at dawn”. That was the advice by Professor Soyinka who needs no introduction. The partnership started before the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, blew the whistle for the commencement of the primaries last year. The Elders of Akwa Ibom State, in a bid to avert the usually cantankerous situation experienced nationwide during campaigns for election, got together. After surveying the entire list of potential candidates, they selected Pastor Umo Eno as the best successor to then- outgoing Governor Udom Emmanuel. Anointing a candidate this way was novel to the state’s politics.

There was apprehension about the possible reactions or total rejection of the initiative. To reduce tensions to the barest minimum, it was decided that Obong Victor Attah would announce the decision to the people. A late night call from Canada, from an Ibomite, asking me to confirm if, indeed, Attah, had anointed a candidate, was the first information I had about the historic idea. A call to Obong Attah early next morning confirmed what I was told from Canada. If there is one public figure I know very well, that person is Victor Attah. I know that for him to be involved in the arrangement, the candidate must be extraordinary.

My instincts and duty as a media person took control. Despite long association with Attah, I insisted on meeting Pastor Umo Eno myself; to interview him; to assess his qualities. The request was granted; an interview was conducted. I was highly impressed. But, I have been in this business for about 30 years. An acid test was needed.

Two weeks, after the pre-arranged meeting, I packed my bags; and at my own expense, this time, returned to Akwa Ibom. Old friends, one from as far as 1979, are scattered all over the state. Four are over 80; and, they have no reason to lie to me. Calling to make appointments in advance, without telling them the reason for the visit, my itinerary took me to Ini, Ikot Ekpene, Abak, Ikot Abasi, Eket, Oron, Etinan, Nsit Ubium, Ikono, Okobo and, of course Uyo. Incidentally, whoever said “there is no such thing as a free lunch” does not have Akwa Ibomites as friends. I had free lunches and dinners and assorted fish in between.

I asked only three questions throughout. Are you aware of the Elder ’s selection for the next governor? Do you know the man well? Will you vote for him? By the time I left for Lagos, it was crystal clear to me that Pastor Umo Eno would win; and no attempt to rig could stop him. He had two factors in his favour. Eno himself is widely respected on account of his investments in the state, his Ministry, his charity work and his work as Commissioner. That Attah announced the selection was the icing on an already well- baked cake.

After the trip, I sat down to read his agenda for governance; and, it became very clear what separates somebody like Eno from most other governors. As one of the largest investors in Akwa Ibom, he has a great stake in its success as a political entity – unlike ‘Charge-and-bail’ lawyers who were very fortunate to be Commissioner; then governor. Eno has the innate cost-consciousness of a businessman who would insist on receiving value for money. Not for him grandiose hotel projects which become white elephants and a drain on the states resources. Infrastructure, housing and investment drive are his priorities.

Uyo is already the most beautiful and best-planned state capital in Nigeria. But, it is still work-in-progress. That is why he needs a world class Architect and Town Planner as a partner. Architect Obong Attah, award winner in architecture and town planning, also with a huge stake in the state, is the perfect partner. In four years time, even Ibomites used to high standards will wonder if they have seen everything. In eight years, Uyo might be the only Nigerian city comparable to the world’s best. The short visit by Governor Eno has laid the foundation for a glorious future for Akwa Ibom State.

HIT TING THE GROUND CRAWLING?

“He who speaks without modesty will find it difficult to make his words good” – Confucius, 551-479 BC

President Bola Tinubu only made vague references to how quickly he was going to get off the starting bloc. But, some of his spokesmen have been painting the picture of someone like Bolt – who would explode from the first day. The much over-used “hitting the ground running” has not occurred – not only in Abuja, but in most of the country where new governors have taken control. What we are experiencing, almost everywhere, are people hitting the ground crawling. They have good reason for caution. Their predecessors

have left very little money in the purse; but, they have also bequeathed projects unfinished and mountains of debt everywhere. Most of the uncompleted projects are destined to become abandoned projects. That is another synonym for wasted funds.

The most intriguing aspect of the thing is the fact that many of these governors were award winners! Our national system of rewards and punishment is so warped we virtually invite the large scale corruption we so loudly deplore. Among those welcoming Buhari back home, grinning from ear to ear, are well-educated people; who already know that the number of people living in poverty has risen under Buhari. Yet, they applaud him. What would they do if they are honest enough to admit that he was a failure?

HAIL KANO GOVERNOR ABBA YUSUF

As far as I am concerned, only one governor has actually “hit the ground running”. That is Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano. The man is not running on foot. He has mounted a bulldozer and, driving as fast as the machine can carry him. He has been demolishing illegal structures, sacked people appointed by his predecessor, Ganduje. One new hotel belonging to a formerly favoured individual has been turned to rubble.

I lived and worked in Kano for ten years; had a building there and still have a few friends left. One of them, in a conversation, told me that several individuals who had corruptly enriched themselves, built palaces without building permits are now living in fear. They may be required to show the sources of the funds with which they erected those lavish mansions. Otherwise, the bulldozer is on the way. Clearing rubble might soon become the fastest growing sector in Kano.