Akwa Ibom Assembly: Udeme Otong emerges Speaker

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Honourable Udeme Otong of Abak state constituency, Honourable has been elected as Speaker of the 8th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Otong who was nominated alongside with Prince Ukpong Akpabio of Essien Udim state constituency was elected by 20 out of 26 members-elect to emerge as Speaker of the House.

Also KufreAbasi Edidem of Itu state consituency has been elected deputy Speaker of the House.

Interestingly both are second term Lawmakers, while Prince Ukpong Akpabio is a first timer.