Airtel uses TV commercial to test home broadband navigational powers

Airtel

By Prince Osuagwu

Airtel Nigeria has launched a new Television commercial, to showcase the exceptional benefits of its Home Broadband connectivity.

The TVC, stars the popular Nollywood actor, Eyinna Nwigwe, who plays the character of a young man navigating through his daily remote work routine while also trying to maintain a balance between work and personal life.

The home broadband connection was able to help him stay effortlessly connected with his business associates and loved ones across the globe.

Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, showcasing the benefits of the Airtel Broadband, said: “The high-speed internet and reliable connection of the Airtel Home Broadband makes it the preferred choice for those who require a reliable connection and access to data.

“This offers users the ease and speed to access websites, stream videos and download files. Moreover, the network’s reliable connection ensures that users experience fewer disruptions in online activities. As such, this makes it the go-to option for those who need a dependable connection to get their work done or stay connected with friends and family.”

The Airtel Home Broadband offers a Basic package, with unlimited internet and up to 40Mbps download speed; the Standard package, with 100Mbps download speed; the Entertainment package with 200Mbps download speed, the Professional package with 200Mbps download speed; and the Infinity package which offers up to 1GBps download speed. Airtel says all these packages offer unlimited internet access.