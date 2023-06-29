Air raids hit Sudan despite Eid truce

FILE PHOTO: A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

Air raids and anti-aircraft fire struck Sudan’s capital Khartoum according to residents, despite warring parties declaring truces for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha on Wednesday.

The war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that began in April has caused a major humanitarian crisis.

It has displaced nearly 2.8 million people, of which almost 650,000 have fled to neighbouring countries, according to Al-Jazeera.

The three cities that make up the wider capital around the confluence of the River Nile – Khartoum, Khartoum North and Omdurman – have seen more than 10 weeks of heavy clashes and looting.

Al-Jazeera also said that the conflict has triggered a resurgence of ethnically motivated killings in the western region of Darfur.

Residents and news reports said fighting had intensified in Omdurman on Wednesday afternoon.

The United Nations mission in Sudan on Wednesday stressed the need for both parties to maintain the ceasefire.

“A the same time, the RSF and allied militias remain accountable for violence against civilians, rape and looting in the areas they control, including in Khartoum, and ethnically targeted violence against civilians in Darfur”, the mission said in a statement.

“The SAF remains accountable for attacks in civilian populated areas, including aerial bombardments of residential areas in Khartoum.”

The conflict broke out amid disputes about what powers they would retain under an internationally backed plan for a transition to civilian rule.

Multiple ceasefire deals have failed to stick, including several brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States at talks in Jeddah that were suspended last week.