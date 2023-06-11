AI: How to calm youths’ anxiety — Baidu, PMI Lead

By Tunde Oso

PROJECT Management Institute (PMI) has stated that professional association can help youths across the continent over Artificial Intelligence (AI) anxiety.



In statement made available to Vanguard in Lagos, Joanna Baidu, Youth Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Project Management Institute stated; “Concerns around the use of AI, from its potential misuse and ethical implications to the balance of innovation vis-a-vis disruption, have been swirling since ChatGPT went mainstream.



“There is great unease at the thought of AI replacing jobs,” she revealed.



Investment bank, Goldman Sachs has predicted that 300 million jobs will be lost or degraded by AI. The World Economic Forum found that the global economy will shed 14 million jobs over the next five years as the economy weakens and companies boost the adoption of AI technologies.



Baidu said, “Students across various educational institutions have good reasons to be anxious, saying that according to the Institute of the Future, 85% of the jobs that will exist in 2030 have not been invented yet! While it is easy to speculate about the types of jobs automation will make obsolete, it is with no certainty that we can make any assumptions.”

“There is no denying that AI will profoundly impact the future of work. Tech innovations of the past decade have already made bank tellers, cashiers, telemarketers, and travel agents relics of the past. Generative AI holds the potential to take over segments of marketing, copy writing, design, customer support, legal work, etc.

It remains aware of its limitations, though, and believes that “jobs that require a high degree of creativity or interpersonal skills are less likely to be replaced by AI.” These skills are innate to project manager,” Youth Lead at PMI stated.

According to her, “Power or soft skills are one of the most essential skills a membership can help you sharpen. Being a member of an association opens avenues to volunteer. One can step into multiple “official” roles, such as youth ambassador and student coordinator, which will help develop power skills. Having real-world experience using power skills to accomplish goals or overcome obstacles gives one a tremendous edge when job-hunting. There are associations or organisations that cater to nearly every type of profession. For project management, it is the Project Management Institute, a for-purpose, not-for-profit organisation.

“At PMI, student members enjoy the same valuable benefits afforded to practitioners. Student members receive digital downloads of the latest PMBOK Guide, certification discounts, and access to tools and resources such as PMI’s Career Navigator, which supports career progression by creating a personalised plan. Student members also gain access to networking opportunities through various events and activities and instantly join a network of over 450,000 project professionals worldwide,” Baidu stated.